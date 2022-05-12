May 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of May.

NAMES

Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev (1879-1938) - public and political figure, Alash movement member, first Kazakh railway engineer, historian.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the St-Petersburg Institute of Railway Engineers.

On March 3, 1930, Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev was arrested and repressed.

The Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communication in Almaty bears the name of Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev.





Anuar Alimzhanov (1930-1993) - writer, jounalist, famous publicist, public figure.

Born in Alamty region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He worked for Alma-Atinskaya Pravda, Literaturnaya gazeta, Lininskaya smert, Pravda newspapers. He was an editor-in-chief of Kazakhfilm, Kazakh adebiyeti newspaper, first Secretary of the Office of the Union of Writers of Kazkahstan, Chairman of teh Presedium of the Central Council of the Historical and Cultural Monument Protection Society of Kazakhstan.

Anuar Alimzhanov penned some books.





Kuanysh Sultanov (1945) - member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazahstan, famed political figure.

Born in Taldykorgan region, he gradiuated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Academy of Social Sciences under the Cerntral Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.





Akmaral Arysstanbekova (1948) - first woman ambassador in the history of Kazakhstan, first permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Akmaral Arysstanbekova authored over 30 publications on international relations, and has three copyright certificates.





Kairbek Suleimenov (1949) - prominent Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan, honored worker of the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry, Colonel General.

Born in Novosibirsk, Russia, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.





Askar Kaliyev (1972) - Managing Director of the Fund of Financial Support for Agriculture.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Grand Canyon University.



