    May 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 May 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of May.

    NAMES

    Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev (1879-1938) is the public and political figure, representative of Alash movement, the first Kazakh railway engineer, and historian.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Saint Petersburg Institute of Railway Engineers. The Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications in Almaty is named after him.




    Anuar Alimzhanov (1930-1993) is the writer, journalist, well-known publicist, public figure.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    His works are translated into many foreign languages.




    Kuanysh Sultanov (1945) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

    Born in Taldykorgan (Almaty region) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.


    Akmaral Arystanbekova (1948) is the first female ambassador in the history of Kazakhstan, the first permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (today’s Al Farabi Kazakh National University).




    Kairbek Suleimenov (1949) is the well-known state and political figure of Kazakhstan, merited worker of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    Born in Russia is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute. In 2012-2016 acted as the Kazakh Majilis deputy, V convocation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

