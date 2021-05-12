Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2021, 08:00
May 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of May.

NAMES

photo

Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev (1879-1938) is the public and political figure, representative of Alash movement, the first Kazakh railway engineer, and historian.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Saint Petersburg Institute of Railway Engineers. The Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications in Almaty is named after him.




photo

Anuar Alimzhanov (1930-1993) is the writer, journalist, well-known publicist, public figure.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His works are translated into many foreign languages.




photo

Kuanysh Sultanov (1945) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Taldykorgan (Almaty region) is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.


photo

Akmaral Arystanbekova (1948) is the first female ambassador in the history of Kazakhstan, the first permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (today’s Al Farabi Kazakh National University).




photo

Kairbek Suleimenov (1949) is the well-known state and political figure of Kazakhstan, merited worker of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute. In 2012-2016 acted as the Kazakh Majilis deputy, V convocation.


Interesting facts and stories   Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year