May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 12.

1995– Kazakhstan opens its embassy in Seoul, South Korea.

2003- The new radar equipment Amur tracking aircraft flying at an altitude of up to 12,000 meters in a 230-km radius is put into operation at the Military Airfield of Shymkent.

2005– A monument to Kazakhstani soldiers, who fought during the World War II, is unveiled in Minsk, Belarus. 70 Kazakhstanis were awarded the Soviet Union Hero title for liberating Belarus from fascist invaders. 14,000 Kazakh soldiers died in Belarus.

2007– In Turkmenbashy, Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan adopt a joint declaration on the development of gas transportation capacities in Central Asia.

2010– The governments of Kazakhstan and India sign an agreement on cooperation in culture, art, mass media and sport. The document is signed during the visit of Indian Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah to Kazakhstan.

2014– Kazakhstan sets up the National Students’ Football League as per a memorandum of cooperation signed between the Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science and the National Football Federation,

2017- A gallery of geoglyphs is created by archeologist and historian Andrey Astafyev in Airakty-Shomanay mountain valley in Mangistau region. The geoglyphs vary in size. The biggest of them is 350m*270m. The geoglyphs attract more tourists to the ethnographic villahe, Adai Ata historical and cultural centre and the peak of Otpantau mountain.

2017– Lithuania opens its consulate in Ust Kamenogorsk.

2017– Kazakhstani student Adina Khamitova becomes a laureate of the Global Swede Award 2017. Minister of EU and Trade Affairs Ann Linde personally presents the award to the Kazakh student who had been nominated by the Karolinska Institute of Sweden, one of the largest medicine universities in Europe. Adina Khamitova is recognized one of the best foreign students of the institution, for her academic excellence and contribution to the innovations and development of international relations.

2021– A phonograph record containing musical composition Turkestan is found in the archives of the Library of the US Congress as part of the research activities of the Farab Library. The composition was probably recorded in 1906 or 1919 according to different archival sources.



