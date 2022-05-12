May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 12.

DATES

International Nurses Day is marked on May 12 as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing. In January 1974, this day was finally officially made International Nurses Day.

EVENTS

1995 – The Kazakh Embassy is opened in Seoul, South Korea.

2003 – The new radar equipment Amur tracking aircraft at the height of up to 12,000 meters in a 230-km radius is put into operation at the Military Airfield of Shymkent city.

2005 – The statue to Kazakhstani soldiers- WWII veterans is unveiled in Minsk, Belarus.

2007 – Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan adopt the joint declaration on the development of gas transportation capacities in Central Asia in Türkmenbaşy, Turkmenistan.

2010 – The issues of Kazakh-Indian cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres are discussed as part of the visit of former Indian Minister of External Affairs Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna to Kazakhstan.

2014 – Kazakhstan establishes the National Student Football League.

2017 – The gallery of lines is created by archeologist and historian Andrey Astafyev in the mountain valley of Airakty-Shomanay, Mangistau region.

2017 – The consulate of the Republic of Lithuania is opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2017 – Kazakhstani student Adina Khamitova for the first time wins Global Swede Award 2017.

2021 - The musical composition Turkestan is discovered in the archives of the Library of the US Congress as part of the research activities of the Farab Library. The disc could be recorded in 1906 or 1919 according to different archival sources.