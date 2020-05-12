May 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 12.

DATES

The International Nurses Day is celebrated across the globe on the 12th of May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingales’ birth. It commemorates the contributions that nurses make to society.

EVENTS

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in the Republic of Korea.

2003 - A new detection system Amur is installed in the territory of the Shymkent military aerodrome.

2005 - The monument honoring Kazakhstani soldiers who participated in the World War II is unveiled in Minsk. 14,000 Kazakhstani soldiers died in Belarus during the years of the World War II.

2007 - Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan adopt the joint declaration on gas transportation capacity development in Central Asia.

2010 - Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, the Indian Minister of External Affairs , pays a visit to Kazakhstan to debate Kazakhstan-Indian cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

2014 - The National Student Football League is established in Kazakhstan.

2017 - The geoglyphs gallery is founded for the first time in Mangistau region in the Airakty-Shomanai valley. The biggest one is 350X270 m in a size.

2017 - The Consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Ust Kamenogorsk.

2017 - For the first time is history Kazakh student Adina Khamitova becomes the laureate of the prestigious Global Swede Award 2017.