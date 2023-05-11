Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

May 11. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 May 2023, 08:00
May 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of May.

NAMES

photo

Alkey Margulan (1904-1985) is the scientist, archeologist, founder of the Kazakhstani school of archeology, prominent scholar in ethnography, oriental studies, history, literary studies, art history, full member of the All-Union Geographic Society, academician of the Science Academy of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Bayanauyl region is a graduate of the Leningrad Oriental Studies Institute. He discovered the unique archeological monuments dated back to the Bronze and Early Iron Ages such as Begazy, Sanguyr, Belasar, etc.

photo

Georgy Kim (1953) is a member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2019.

photo

Birlik Tashimov (1964) is the head of the criminal policy and criminology problems research centre of the Law Enforcement Authorities Academy of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office.

Born in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since 2021.

photo

Serik Batyrguzhinov (1964) is the deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute, the Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

Has been serving since January 2023.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
May 11. Today's Birthdays
May 11. Today's Birthdays
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau