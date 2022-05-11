May 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of May.

NAMES

(1904-1985) is the scientist, archeologist, founder of Kazakhstani school of archeology, prominent scholar in ethnography, oriental studies, history, literary studies, art history, full member of the All-Union Geographic Society, academician of the Science Academy of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Bayanauyl region is the graduate of the Leningrad Oriental Studies Institute. He discovered the unique archeological monuments dated back to the Bronze and Early Iron Ages such as Begazy, Sanguyr, Belasar, etc.

(1953) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in September 2019.

(1964) is the head of the criminal policy and criminology problems research centre of the Law Enforcement Authorities Academy of the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since 2021.

(1976) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Native of Karaganda is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Previously served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Czech Republic, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovak Republic concurrently (2015-2019).

Has been appointed to the post in September 2019.