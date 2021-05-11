Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of May.

photo

Alakei Margulan (1904-1985) – scholar-encyclopaedist, archeologist, founder of Kazakh archeology school, prominent scholar in ethnography, Oriental studies, history, literary studies, art history, member of the All-Union Geographical Society, academician of the Kazakh SSR Science Academy.

Bon in Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Leningrad Oriental Institute.

At the same time he studied at the Oriental Department of the Social Sciences Faculty of the Leningrad State University.

Over many years, Margulan headed the Coordinating Council on the ethnogenesis of Kazakhs, Scientific Council of the History, Archeology, Ethnography Institute of the Kazakh SSR Science Academy, Special Council for doctorate thesis defenses.

photo

Georgiy Kim (1953) – member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry.

photo

Birlik Tashimov (1964) – First Deputy Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan.

The North Kazakhstan region native graduated the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

photo

Nurbek Dairbekov (1973) – the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated the Lenin Komsomol Novosibirsk State University, KIMEP.

photo

Serzhan Abdykarimov (1976) – Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

photo

Azamat Zhylkybayev (1978) - Prosecutor of Almaty region.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.


