May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 11.

EVENTS

1996– The Presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan sign the joint statement on the Caspian Sea issues saying that the sea and its resources belong to the Caspian littoral states.

1998 – Arlan, the Special Forces Command, is established in Kazakhstan to ensure security of the Heads of State and officials visiting Kazakhstan.

2007 – A new book by well-known legal scholar Rein Müllerson themed Central Asia is presented in Amaty.

2010 – The Heydar Aliyev lecture hall opens at The Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2013 – Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukamedov attend AN opening ceremony of the Bolashak railway crossing, a key part of the future transit corridor linking Persian Gulf.

2015 – A unique exhibition of the Kazakh national jewelries unveils in Dubai.

2017 – The Kazakh National University and UNAOC sign memo of cooperation.

2018 – The International Turkic Academy presents the collection of works of Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into Uzbek in Tashkent.

2019 – The Rhythms of Kazakh Steppe exhibition unveils in Venice to feature 20 works of Kazakhstani artists of the second half of XX c.

2022 – Radio Moviedance of Germany airs a programme devoted to Dimash Kudaibergen themed Dimash & Igor Special.



