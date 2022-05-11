Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 11.

    EVENTS

    1996 – The Presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan sign the joint statement on the Caspian Sea issues saying the that the sea and its resources belong to the Caspian littoral states.

    1998 – Arlan, the Special Forces Command, is established in Kazakhstan to ensure security of the Heads of State and officials visiting Kazakhstan.

    2007 – A new book by well-known legal scholar Rein Müllerson themed Central Asia is presented in Amaty.

    2010 – The Heydar Aliyev lecture hall opens at The Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    2013 – Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukamedov attend an opening ceremony of the Bolashak railway crossing, a key part of the future transit corridor linking Persian Gulf.

    2015 – A unique exhibition of the Kazakh national jewelries unveils in Dubai.

    2017 – The Kazakh National University and UNAOC sign a memo of cooperation.

    2018 – The International Turkic Academy presents the collection of works of Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into Uzbek in Tashkent.

    2019 – The Rhythms of Kazakh Steppe exhibition unveils in Venice to feature 20 works of Kazakhstani artists of the second half of XX c.

    2021 – An opening ceremony of the memorial honoring the Kazakh khanate takes place in Turkestan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events