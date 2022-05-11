Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 May 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 11.

EVENTS

1996 – The Presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan sign the joint statement on the Caspian Sea issues saying the that the sea and its resources belong to the Caspian littoral states.

1998 – Arlan, the Special Forces Command, is established in Kazakhstan to ensure security of the Heads of State and officials visiting Kazakhstan.

2007 – A new book by well-known legal scholar Rein Müllerson themed Central Asia is presented in Amaty.

2010 – The Heydar Aliyev lecture hall opens at The Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2013 – Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukamedov attend an opening ceremony of the Bolashak railway crossing, a key part of the future transit corridor linking Persian Gulf.

2015 – A unique exhibition of the Kazakh national jewelries unveils in Dubai.

2017 – The Kazakh National University and UNAOC sign a memo of cooperation.

2018 – The International Turkic Academy presents the collection of works of Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into Uzbek in Tashkent.

2019 – The Rhythms of Kazakh Steppe exhibition unveils in Venice to feature 20 works of Kazakhstani artists of the second half of XX c.

2021 – An opening ceremony of the memorial honoring the Kazakh khanate takes place in Turkestan.

