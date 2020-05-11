May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 11.





EVENTS





1996 – The Presidents of Iran and Kazakhstan sign the joint statement on the Caspian Sea issues saying the that the sea and its resources belong to the Caspian littoral states.

1998 – Arlan, the Special Forces Command, is established in Kazakhstan to ensure security of the Heads of State and officials visiting Kazakhstan.

2007 – A new book by well-known legal scholar Rein Müllerson themed Central Asia is presented in Amaty.

2010 – The Heydar Aliyev lecture hall opens at The Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2013 – Presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukamedov attend opening ceremony of the Bolashak railway crossing, a key part of the future transit corridor linking Persian Gulf.

2015 – A unique exhibition of the Kazakh national jewelries unveils in Dubai.

2016 – Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain and Norther Ireland Yerzhan Kazykhanov awards British architect Norman Foster the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for great contribution to the development of architecture, strengthening of peace and friendship, mutual trust between the nations.

2017 – The Kazakh National University and UNAOC sign memo of cooperation.

2018 – The International Turkic Academy presents the collection of works of Magzhan Zhumabayev translated into Uzbek in Tashkent.

2019 – Rhythms of Kazakh Steppe exhibition unveils in Venice to feature 20 works of Kazakhstani artists of the second half of XX c.