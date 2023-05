May 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of May.

Mahmud Sapargaliyev (1910-1970) – statesman, scholar.

Kakimzhan Kazybayev (1929-1989) – Kazakh writer and statesman.