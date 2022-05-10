Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 10. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 May 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of May.

NAMES

Mahmud Sapargaliyev (1910-1970) – Statesman, scholar.

The West Kazakhstan region native completed the one-year course under the People's Commissariat for Public Education of Russia.

Between 1959 and 1965, he acted as an Internal Minister of Kazakhstan. He also headed the department of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, was a senior researcher at the Institute of Philosophy and Law.

Kakimzhan Kazybayev (1929-1989) – Kazakh writer and Statesman.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the journalism faculty of the Kazakh State University.

He worked for Lelinskaya smena, Zhetysu newspapers. Between 1972 and 1974, he was a deputy chairperson of the State Committee on Printing and Book Trade. From 1974 and 1982, he headed KazTAG under the Kazakh SSR Council of Ministers. Between 1982 and 1985, he acted as the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. In 1985, he joined Komminist Kazakhstan magazine as editor-in-chief.

He was an initiator of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Chokan Valikhanov under the auspice of UNESCO.


