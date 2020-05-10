Go to the main site
    May 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 May 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of May.

    Makhmud SAPARGALIYEV (1910-1970) - writer and prominent statesman. He was born 111 years ago in Zhangalinsk district of West Kazakhstan region.

    Kakimzhan KAZYBAYEV (1929-1989) - Kazakh writer and prominent statesman. He was born in Taldy-Korgan (now Almaty) region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan Birthdays
