May 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of May.

(1910-1970) - writer and prominent statesman. He was born 111 years ago in Zhangalinsk district of West Kazakhstan region.

(1929-1989) - Kazakh writer and prominent statesman. He was born in Taldy-Korgan (now Almaty) region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University).