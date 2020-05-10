Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
May 10. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
10 May 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of May.

Makhmud SAPARGALIYEV (1910-1970) - writer and prominent statesman. He was born 111 years ago in Zhangalinsk district of West Kazakhstan region.

Kakimzhan KAZYBAYEV (1929-1989) - Kazakh writer and prominent statesman. He was born in Taldy-Korgan (now Almaty) region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University).
