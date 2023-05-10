May 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 10.

1936– First Decade of the Kazakh Literature and Art is held Moscow.

1997- President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented the first platinum bars forged at the Sabin Metal Corporation plant.

1998- The 5th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization adopts the Almaty ECO Declaration. The document determines the main areas of development of the cooperation in the region in transport and communications, agriculture, ecology and environmental protection sectors.

2001– Monument to the Kazakh Khan Kenessary Kassymuly is unveiled in Astana. Kenessary is a grandson of Abylayi Khan, the last Kazakh khan, who fought for independence against Russia, Kokand and Khiva khanates.

2013– Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow – agree to open the consulate of Turkmenistan in Aktau and the consulate of Kazakhstan in Turkmenbashy.

2014- A ceremony of unveiling the Stella of Memory in honor of the soldiers of the 106th Akmola Cavalry Division is held in the city of Krasnohrad, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine.

2017- The presentation of the book by famous Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov «I Don’t Want to Lose Hope» takes place at the Kazakh Literature and Culture Centre of the István Széchenyi Hungarian National Library. The book is translated into 19 languages of the world, including Hungarian. The book is awarded the Franz Kafka International Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in Europe.

2017- The observation desk at the Mangilik El Triumphal Arch in Astana is opened.

2018– QazaqGeography embarks on a scientific and educational expedition from Astana. The goal of the expedition is to compile a map of tourist routes across the Aral region and gather unique photos and video materials. The expedition covers almost 7,000 kilometers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan territories on the following route: Astana - Karaganda - Balkhash - Shu – Taraz – Shymkent – Tashkent – Samarkand – Bukhara – Urgench – Nukus - Muinak-Aral Sea – Beineu – Bozoi – Aral Sea – Aralsk – Kyzylorda – Zhezkazgan – Karaganda – Astana.

2022– Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree to jointly explore space as per the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in research and peaceful use of space.



