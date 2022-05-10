Go to the main site
    May 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 May 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 10.

    EVENTS

    1936 – The first Decade of Kazakh literature and art is held in Moscow, Russia.

    1997 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented the first platinum bars forged at the Sabin Metal Corporation plant, which is among the world’s three plants to produce such a precious metal.

    1998 – The 5th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization adopts the ECO Almaty Declaration.

    2013 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow agree to open the Turkmen Consulate in Aktau city and the Kazakh Cosulate in Türkmenbaşy city as part of their talks at the Akorda Presidential Palace.

    2014 – The solemn opening of the Stella of Memory in honor of the soldiers of the 106th Akmola Cavalry Division is held in the city of Krasnohrad, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine.

    2017 – The observation desk of the Mangilik El Triumphal Arc is opened.

    2018 – The QazaqGeography expedition to the Northern and Southern Aral Sea is launched.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

