May 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 10.

1936 - Moscow hosted First Decade of the Kazakh Literature and Art.

1997 - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented the first ingots of platinum smelted from Kazakhstani raw materials at the plant of the Sabin Metal Corporation (USA).

1998 - The 5th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place in Almaty. The Summit adopted the Almaty Declaration outlining the main directions for the development of cooperation in the region in terms of transport and communication, agriculture, ecology, and environmental protection.

2000 - During a state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus presents his Kazak Counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of Vytautas, the Grand Duke of Lithuania (1st Class), for the achievements and personal contribution to the development of interstate relations between the two countries.

2013 - Astana Piano Passion Festival, an international festival of classical music and competition for young pianists, is held. 30 pianists, young talents from across the world competed there: Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Japan, the U.S., Australia, South Korea, Denmark, Italy, Armenia, South Korea, Singapore, and China.

2017 - The presentation of I Don't Want to Lose Hope, a book by prominent Kazakh writer Nemat Kelimbetov is held at the Kazakh Literature and Culture Center at the National Széchényi Library in Budapest, Hungary. The book has been translated into 19 languages, including Hungarian. It won the Franz Kafka Prize, an international literary award.

2017 - An observation deck is opened at Mangilik El Triumphal Arch. It is located at the very top of the 21.5-meter-high arch. In addition, there is a gallery of modern art.

2018 - A scientific and educational expedition QazaqGeography is launched in Astana (now Nur-Sultan). The expedition moved to the North and South Aral and aimed at gathering unique photo and video materials. The expedition ran almost 7,000km via the territory of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the following route: Astana-Karaganda-Balkhash-Shu-Taraz-Shymkent-Tahskent-Samarkand-Bukhara-Urgench-Nukus-Muinak-Aral Sea-Beineu-Bozoy-Aral Sea-Aralsk-Kyzylorda-Zhazkazgan-Karaganda-Astana.



