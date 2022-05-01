May 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of May.

NAMES

Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1962 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Moscow International University of Business and Information Technologies, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports, headed Liter Media LLP, Aikyn newspaper and Qazaq gazetteri. He was the Chairman of the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Chairman of the Committee for languages of the Ministry of Culture. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2019, he was deputy press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of the Ibray Altynsarin National Academy of Educationwas born in 1964 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogic Institute and the Karaganda branch of the Kunayev University of Humanities. He was designated to his recent post in November 2020.

Journalist and Doctor of Science (Philology) Amantay SHARIP was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career, Amantay Sharip headed the Kyzylorda region TV and Radio Company. He was deputy chairman of JSC Republican Television and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan, deputy chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as editor-in-chief of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper and more.

Deputy of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Sergei KARPLYUK was born in 1968 in Kostanay city. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament he served as the deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region.

Chairman of the Board – rector of Satbayev University Meiram BEGENTAYEV was born in 1974 in Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the Pavlodar University. For many years Mr. Begentayev was the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He was appointed to his recent post in 2021 after serving as the rector of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city Assem NUSSUPOVA was born in 1975 in Almaty. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up her recent post in February 2022 she was the executive secretary of the Healthcare Ministry and then Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Founder and head of the Bilim Media Group and public figure Rauan KENZHEKHANULY was born in 1979 in East Kazakhstan region. Rauan Kenzhekhanuly is a graduate of Kazakhstani, Russian and U.S. universities. For many years he worked as a journalist at the Khabar TV channel. He also served at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia. He founded Bilim Media Group in 2011. He also happens to be the executive director of National Bureau of Translations since 2017.