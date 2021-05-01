May 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of May.

NAMES

President of Barbang Ethno-Cultural Association of the Kurds of Kazakhstan Knyaz MIRZOYEV was born in 1947 in Armenia. He is a graduate of the Armenian State Pedagogic Institute.

Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan OMAROV was born in 1962 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Moscow International University of Business and Information Technologies, and the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2019, he was deputy press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He worked for the Minsitry of Culture, Information and Sports, headed Liter Media LLP, Aikyn newspaper and Qazaq gazetteri. He also was the Chairman of the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Chairman of the Committee for languages of the Ministry of Culture.

President of the Ibray Altynsarin National Academy of Education Zhanbol ZHILBAYEV was born in 1964 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Pedagogic Institute and the Karaganda branch of the Kunayev University of Humanities. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.

Journalist and Doctor of Science (Philology) Amantay SHARIP was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. During his professional career, Mr. Sharip headed the Kyzylorda region TV and Radio Company. He was deputy chairman of Republican Television and Radio Corporation Qazaqstan JSC, deputy chairman of the International Information Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, editor-in-chief of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper and more.

Deputy of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Sergei KARPLYUK was born in 1968 in Kostanay city. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament he was the deputy akim (governor) of Kostanay region.

Chairman of the Board – rector of Satbayev University Meiram BEGENTAYEV was born in 1974 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University and the Pavlodar University. For many years Mr Begentayev was the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. He took up his recent post in 2021 after serving as the rector of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University.

Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Assem NUSSUPOVA was born in 1975 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up her recent post in October 2020 she was the executive secretary of the Healthcare Ministry.

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander of Emergency Forces Ardak ASHIMBEKULY was born in 1977 in Zhambyl region. He was appointed to the post in August 2020.

