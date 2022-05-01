May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 1.

DATES

Day of Unity of People of Kazakhstan has been celebrated since 1996. On 18 October 1995 then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree proclaiming the 1st of May the Day of Unity of People of Kazakhstan.

EVENTS

1923 – The Akmola regional local history museum opens its door. There are over 142,400 exhibits on display in the museum today.

1925 – Social and political newspaper Yuzhniy Qazaqstan is published for the first time in South Kazakhstan region.

1930 – The Turkestan-Siberia Railway linking Central Asia and Siberia is launched three years after the start of its construction. Its length is 1,452 km.

1992 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Turkey Suleyman Demirel sign a joint communique, while the heads of government ink an agreement on mutual cooperation and protection of investments.

2010 – On the day of the liberation and unification of Italy, the obelisk is officially unveiled at the military cemetery in Trieste in the memory of 104 Soviet soldiers of the «Russian battalion» of the People's Liberation Army of Yugoslavia. There were 36 Kazakhs who had perished during the liberation of the northern regions of Italy.

2014 – Kazakh developers present their app life.beats for iPad and iPhone at a contest in the Silicon Valley. The app tracks the user's health data.

2018 – A one-of-a-kind solar power station is unveiled in Batyr village in Mangistau region.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Amre (Paris Song) feature film wins two prizes at the Richmond International Festival.



