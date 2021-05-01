May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 1.

EVENTS

1923 – The Akmola regional local history museum opens. There are 142,400 exponents in the museum today.

1930 – Turkestan-Siberia Railway linking Central Asia and Siberia is inaugurated. Its length is 1,452 km.

1992 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Turkey Suleyman Demirel sign a joint communique, heads of government sign an agreement on mutual cooperation and protection of investments.

2010 – On the day of the liberation and unification of Italy, the obelisk is officially opened in the military cemetery of the city of Trieste in the memory of 104 Soviet soldiers of the «Russian battalion» of the People's Liberation Army of Yugoslavia. There were 36 Kazakhs who had died during the liberation of the northern regions of Italy.

2014 – Kazakh developers present their app life.beats mobile application of IPad and IPhone at the Silicon Valley contest. The app tracks the user's health records.

2018 – Mangistau opens a new solar power stations none to one the countrywide.

2019 – Kazakhstani Paris Song feature film is awarded at the Richmond International Festival.