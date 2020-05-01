May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of May. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on May 1.

DATES

Kazakhstan People's Unity Day

It has been celebrated since 1996. On October 18, 1995, President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare May 1 as the Kazakhstan People's Unity Day.

EVENTS

1930 - The Turkestan-Siberia Railway (Turksib) covering 1,452 km is opened.

1992 - In Almaty, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Turkey, Süleyman Demirel sign a Joint Communiqué. Heads of Government ink the Agreement on Reciprocal Assistance and Protection of Investments. The leaders of a number of ministries and departments sign agreements and protocols on cooperation in the field of road transport, aviation, culture, radio and television, personnel training, development of SMEs, banking and credit; on Turkish companies' assistance in oil development in the western regions of Kazakhstan, the construction of a natural gas-fired power station in Aktobe, the construction and reconstruction of the oil refinery in Mangyshlak, the reconstruction of the Port of Aktau, the transportation of Kazakhstan's cargoes through the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea.

2010 - On the day of the liberation and unification of Italy, the obelisk was officially opened in the military cemetery of the city of Trieste in memory of 104 Soviet soldiers of the «Russian battalion» of the People's Liberation Army of Yugoslavia. The battalion included 36 Kazakhs who had died during the liberation of the northern regions of Italy.

2014 - Kazakhstani developers make a presentation of their app life.beats for iPad and iPhone as part of a contest in the Silicon Valley. The app tracks the user's health, it stores the history of medication intake and has many exciting options to keep track of your family's health.

2015- 687 kilograms of laghman are cooked in Almaty achieve the Guinness World Records title.

2018 - A new solar power plant consisting of 8,000 panels is unveiled in Mangistau region.

2019 - Kazakhstan's Amre (Paris Song) feature film wins two awards at the Richmond International Film Festival. Earlier, Amre took the honors at the Hollywood Film Festival in Los Angeles. The film about legendary Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev is a joint production of KazakhFilm Studio and Darplay Company. The film stars Sanzhar Madi, Ben Aldridge, Abbie Cornish, Yerkebulan Dairov.



