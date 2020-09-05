Maximum caution urged as super typhoon approaches southwest Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan is bracing for the arrival of an extremely powerful typhoon in southwestern prefectures, with planning under way Saturday for the suspension of public transportation and the release of waters to avoid dam bursts.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged maximum caution with Typhoon Haishen expected to strengthen later in the day, reaching an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 288 kilometers per hour, Kyodo reports.

The lower the atmospheric pressure at the center, the greater a typhoon's strength as it causes high tides when approaching coastal areas.

Vessels are taken out of the water at a port in Amami, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sept. 4, 2020, in preparation against the approaching Typhoon Haishen. (Kyodo)

Through Sunday, the Okinawa region in southern Japan will likely be hit by gusts strong enough to topple houses, and the storm will move to Amami-Oshima Island and approach Kyushu, the country's southwestern main island, from Sunday to Monday, the agency said.

Okinawa could see rainfall of up to 300 millimeters in the 24 hours to noon Sunday and Amami up to 150 mm, it said, warning of high waves and high tides.

With the agency calling for maximum caution including early evacuation to designated shelters, local authorities and operators of public transportation services also stepped up precautions ahead of the super typhoon.

Kagoshima Gov. Koichi Shiota has asked the Self-Defense Forces to dispatch troops to deal with the expected disaster, with around 200 residents, including elderly people and pregnant women, already evacuated from a remote island to the prefectural capital by helicopter.

Kyushu Railway Co. said its bullet and local train services will be suspended on Monday, while West Japan Railway Co. said it will suspend Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations all day Monday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said it was considering suspending or changing destinations for some Tokaido Shinkansen services on Monday.

Airlines were also affected, with a number of flights to and from Okinawa and nearby airports canceled.

Many schools in the Kyushu region are expected to be closed Monday. As a wide area of western Japan is considered likely to be affected by severe weather, six prefectures had released water at 23 dams to prevent disaster, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a ministerial meeting held at his office in Tokyo on Sept. 4, 2020, to prepare for approaching Typhoon Haishen. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga can be seen on the right. (Kyodo)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the public Friday to «evacuate promptly based on information provided by local governments, and take actions to protect lives.»

He added that 22,000 SDF members were ready to be deployed for rescue operations if necessary.