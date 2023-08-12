Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Maxim Skazobtsov captures 1st gold for Kazakhstan at 2nd CIS Games

    12 August 2023, 10:04

    BREST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Maxim Skazobtsov clinched the first gold medal for the country at the 2nd CIS Games in Belarus, Kazinform cites BelTA.

    The Kazakhstani was the first to cross the finish line in the 100m butterfly stroke event clocking the distance in 53,61. Skazobtsov surpassed Belarusian Kirill Kholkin who covered the distance in 55,66 settling for silver. Bronze went to Russian Maxim Pronin.

    After the event, Skazobtsov was excited and proud at the same time, because, in his words, he improved his own result and the Kazakh national anthem was played at the 2nd CIS Games for the first time this year.

    Skazobtsov’s gold medal allowed Kazakhstan to climb to the 5th place in the overall medal tally. The Kazakh national team hauled bronze in the long jump, shooting and freestyle wrestling at the 2nd CIS Games.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    CIS Sport Kazakhstan Swimming
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
    European Qualifiers 2024: Qazsport to broadcast live Kazakhstan vs Finland match
    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin wins first-round match at Challenger Seville
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo