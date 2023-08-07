Max Kanter joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team welcomes the German sprinter Max Kanter (25), who is moving to the Kazakh team for the following two seasons (2024 and 2025).

«It is a good move to me. Astana Qazaqstan Team is a team with a great and successful history in cycling. Looking back to the start of my cycling career I remember Astana very well as a team with a lot of successes. Joining the team now means a lot to me and I am very confident that I will achieve some great things together with Astana. For me this transfer means the continuation of my development as a rider but also the continuation of the improving which the team is aiming for in sprint. I am ready and I am looking forward to help the team in this progress», said Max Kanter, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

Max Kanter got some strong results both in Junior and Under 23 categories, in 2018 becoming U23 German road race champion, winning a stage at the Tour de l’Avenir and taking a solid 2nd place in U23 Tour of Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen Beloften).

Turning pro, Kanter took two third places in La Vuelta stages in 2020, was third in Gooiksi Pijl and Primus Classic and finished 4th in Milano-Torino in 2022.

During the current season Max Kanter worked a lot for other riders, but also scored a number of stage Top-10 placements in Saudi Tour, Tour of Oman and Paris-Nice.

«We know Max as a strong and promising sprinter. He was successful in Under 23 category and at the start of his pro career, but later, perhaps he missed something to show his potential. Now we are ready to work together, to provide Max the opportunities because we believe he can deliver by himself. Of course, we also count on him as a helper for other sprinters in the races where it will be needed. I would say it is a good transfer for Astana, it will help us to continue our work on creating a strong and successful sprinter group», said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana. Qazaqstan Team.