    Maulen Asimbayev met with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

    30 May 2020, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Asimbayev met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin, the Senate’s press service reports.

    The diplomat congratulated the Speaker on the appointment wishing him further success.

    The parties debated trade and economic, interregional and trans-border cooperation within agreements achieved by the Heads of State. The sides noted the importance of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Senate
