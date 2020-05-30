Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Maulen Asimbayev met with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2020, 12:40
Maulen Asimbayev met with Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Asimbayev met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Alexey Borodavkin, the Senate’s press service reports.

The diplomat congratulated the Speaker on the appointment wishing him further success.

The parties debated trade and economic, interregional and trans-border cooperation within agreements achieved by the Heads of State. The sides noted the importance of further strengthening of inter-parliamentary bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   Senate  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11