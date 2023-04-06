Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Maulen Ashimbayev meets Vice Speaker of Indonesian Parliament chamber

    6 April 2023, 14:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Nono Sampono for discussing the prospects of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and inter-parliamentary interaction, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Senate’s press office.

    Welcoming Nono Sampono, Maulen Ashimbayev noted the symbolism of the meeting held in the year of celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Indonesia diplomatic relations. He pointed out the importance of strengthening the interaction at the inter-parliamentary level and within international organizations.

    «We are interested in the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Indonesia. It should be noted that a delegation of Indonesian deputies has already visited Astana to study Kazakhstan’s experience of carrying out constitutional reforms and their legislative provision. It is a good example of mutually beneficial cooperation of our parliaments. We need to strengthen interaction within international organizations, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Asian Parliamentary Assembly. I am confident that today’s visit will give a new impulse to strengthening the inter-parliamentary interaction between our countries,» Maulen Ashimbayev said.

    He informed the Indonesian colleagues on the reforms initiated by the Kazakh President. The sides discussed also the issues of expanding trade-economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation. The sides exchanged also views on the transfer of the capital city of Indonesia to Nusantara and noted Kazakhstan’s positive experience in this area.

    In turn, Nono Sampono thanked Maulen Ashimbayev for the meeting and expressed interest in strengthening the contacts and enhancing inter-parliamentary interaction.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings
    Kazakhstan appoints Alim Bayel as Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    April 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history