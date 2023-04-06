Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Maulen Ashimbayev meets Vice Speaker of Indonesian Parliament chamber

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 April 2023, 14:55
Maulen Ashimbayev meets Vice Speaker of Indonesian Parliament chamber Photo: senate.parlam.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Nono Sampono for discussing the prospects of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation and inter-parliamentary interaction, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Senate’s press office.

Welcoming Nono Sampono, Maulen Ashimbayev noted the symbolism of the meeting held in the year of celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Indonesia diplomatic relations. He pointed out the importance of strengthening the interaction at the inter-parliamentary level and within international organizations.

«We are interested in the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation with Indonesia. It should be noted that a delegation of Indonesian deputies has already visited Astana to study Kazakhstan’s experience of carrying out constitutional reforms and their legislative provision. It is a good example of mutually beneficial cooperation of our parliaments. We need to strengthen interaction within international organizations, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Asian Parliamentary Assembly. I am confident that today’s visit will give a new impulse to strengthening the inter-parliamentary interaction between our countries,» Maulen Ashimbayev said.

He informed the Indonesian colleagues on the reforms initiated by the Kazakh President. The sides discussed also the issues of expanding trade-economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation. The sides exchanged also views on the transfer of the capital city of Indonesia to Nusantara and noted Kazakhstan’s positive experience in this area.

In turn, Nono Sampono thanked Maulen Ashimbayev for the meeting and expressed interest in strengthening the contacts and enhancing inter-parliamentary interaction.


