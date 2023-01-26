Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maulen Ashimbayev has been elected the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament as a result of a secret ballot. All the senators cast their votes for him unanimously, Kazinform reports.

Born on January 28, 1971, Maulen Ashimbayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (USA). He is an Economist/Political Economics Teacher; he holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and a degree of the Candidate in Political Sciences.

In 1993-1994, he worked at the Ministry of Press and Mass Media.

From May 1994 to March 1995, he was Assistant to the Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From June to November 1995, he was the Consultant to the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From November 1995 to April 1999,. he worked as a Senior Expert, Sector Head, First Deputy Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategic Studies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In April 1999, he was appointed the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From May 2000 to February 2002, he was the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later, in February 2002, we was named the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From May 2005 to April 2006, Ashimbayev was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From April 2006 to October 2011, he was Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.

In January 2012 , he was elected Deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (fifth and sixth convocations), Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security.

From February 2018 to June 2019, he was First Deputy Chairperson of the Nur Otan Party.

From July to December 2019, he worked as the President's Aide.

From December 2019 to May 2020, Maulen Ashimbayev was the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In May 2020, he was appointed a Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament by the Order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected as the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (sixth convocation).

Maulen Ashimbayev was awarded the orders of Parasat, Qurmet, Certificate of Merit of the Republic of Kazakhstan and anniversary medals.

Photo:t.me/aqorda_resmi