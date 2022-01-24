Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Maulen Ashimbayev chairs Senate Bureau meeting

    24 January 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev chaired a meeting of the Bureau of the Senate to approve the agenda of the next meeting of the chamber due to take place on January 27, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament.

    Also, the draft Constitutional Law on introduction of changes and additions to some constitutional laws of Kazakhstan and bill on introduction of changes to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan were under consideration.

    They aim at stimulating the involvement of persons with disabilities in socio-political processes as well.

    In addition, the Bureau members handed over a number of draft laws submitted from the Majilis to the profile committees to work on, including the bill on ratification of the Protocol to introduce changes to the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, regarding the formation of a common electricity market of the EAEU.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP