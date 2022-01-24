Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Maulen Ashimbayev chairs Senate Bureau meeting

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 January 2022, 16:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev chaired a meeting of the Bureau of the Senate to approve the agenda of the next meeting of the chamber due to take place on January 27, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate of Parliament.

Also, the draft Constitutional Law on introduction of changes and additions to some constitutional laws of Kazakhstan and bill on introduction of changes to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan were under consideration.

They aim at stimulating the involvement of persons with disabilities in socio-political processes as well.

In addition, the Bureau members handed over a number of draft laws submitted from the Majilis to the profile committees to work on, including the bill on ratification of the Protocol to introduce changes to the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, regarding the formation of a common electricity market of the EAEU.


