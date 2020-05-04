Go to the main site
    Maulen Ashimbayev becomes new Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan

    4 May 2020, 14:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Maulen Ashimbayev has been elected as the new Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

    Members of the Kazakh Senate voted for Ashimbayev's candidacy in a secret ballot procedure during a session of the chamber with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Ashimbayev expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev and MPs for having the confidence in him.

    Earlier today Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Maulen Ashimbayev as the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Mr. Ashimbayev was born in 1971 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (1993) and did an internship at the Johns Hopkins University (2003-2004). Maulen Ashimbayev has been serving as the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan since December 2019. Prior to that he was the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Sine December 2019, he has been working as the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


