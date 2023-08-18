Maui emergency management chief resigns, citing health reasons

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Herman Andaya, the administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency, resigned Thursday, citing health reasons, according to the official Facebook page of Maui County, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.



The county's Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation.

«Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,» Bissen said.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 110 on Wednesday.

In Maui, it's not difficult to spot one of the 80 green siren towers used to alert residents in times of danger, which are tested monthly. However, the robust emergency siren warning system simply sat silent during the deadly wildfires.