Mathematician Oraz Satybaldiyev passes away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh scientist-mathematician Oraz Satybaldiyev has passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Satybaldiyev headed the mathematics faculty at the Satpayev Kazakh National Research and Technical University.

Holder of PhD in Physics and Mathematics, Pedagogical Sciences, Prof, academician of the International Informatization Academy was awarded the Best University Teacher of 2007. He also received the medals for his contribution to the development of science in Kazakhstan.

He authored over 135 books, educational and methodical and scientific works, including two monographs, over ten books and over 25 training manuals for students of pedagogical, economic and technical specialties.

He was a scientific supervisor and advisor to doctor's and candidate's dissertations. Under his supervision five candidate’s and one doctor’s theses were defended.

Satybaldiyev also was a member of the Expert Board of Psychology and Pedagogy of the Committee for Supervision and Attestation in Education and Science of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.



