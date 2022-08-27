Go to the main site
    Maternity mortality drops by 58% in Kazakhstan

    27 August 2022 15:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The maternity mortality has dropped by 58% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Zhandos Burkitbayev, the vice minister of health of Kazakhstan, the upward trend has been observed in the work of the healthcare system, with overall deaths dropping by 11%, maternity mortality by 58%, deaths caused by blood circulation system and respiratory diseases by 17%, tuberculosis by 12%, and cancer by 8%.

    In order to imporve the quality and accessibility of medical care doctors' salaries were risen by 20%. 3,034 young specialists, making 96% of the graduates, were employed in the regions last year. 606 received jobs in village.

    Since 2019, 304 primary health care facilities have been commissioned. Financing for primary health care has reached 54% of the total heath car financing,


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
