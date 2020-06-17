Maternity hospital for COVID-19-infected women to be opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mothers infected with the coronavirus infection have given birth to 17 children in the Kazakh capital so far, Saule Kisikova, head of Nur-Sultan's Office of Public Health, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She said there are 112 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 78 of them have been placed to in-patient facilities. Measures are in place that helped increase such facilities. Additional beds rose from 300 to 705 thanks to converting hospital beds.

According to Kisikova, there are plans to open a separate maternity hospital, or a perinatal center for soon-to-be mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 through converting hospital beds by the end of the day.



