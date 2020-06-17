Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Maternity hospital for COVID-19-infected women to be opened in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2020, 18:00
Maternity hospital for COVID-19-infected women to be opened in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mothers infected with the coronavirus infection have given birth to 17 children in the Kazakh capital so far, Saule Kisikova, head of Nur-Sultan's Office of Public Health, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She said there are 112 pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 78 of them have been placed to in-patient facilities. Measures are in place that helped increase such facilities. Additional beds rose from 300 to 705 thanks to converting hospital beds.

According to Kisikova, there are plans to open a separate maternity hospital, or a perinatal center for soon-to-be mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 through converting hospital beds by the end of the day.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary