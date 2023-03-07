Maternal mortality rate declines in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Maternal mortality rate significantly declined in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Azhar Giniyar, the health minister of the country said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government meeting, Kazakh health minister Giniyar said that as a result of the systemic measures, improvement in medical care the maternal mortality rate declined by 2.6 times per 100 thousand births in 2022 in Kazakhstan.