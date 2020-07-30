Go to the main site
    Maternal and infant mortality rates on the decline in Nur-Sultan

    30 July 2020, 18:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nur-Sultan's public health office has held an online meeting of its board members on the outcomes of the first half-year, Kazinform refers to the website of the capital's administration.

    Attending the meeting were Deputy Mayor Bakhtiyar Maken, Vice Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, and the heads of medical facilities of the city as well.

    According to the city's deputy mayor, in the space of first six months of 2020, maternal and infant mortality rates have stood at 7.2% and 1.3%, respectively. The country has had the low rates of neonatal mortality and deaths in children under 5 years of age - 1.5% and 3%, respectively.

    The total disease burden has seen a 9.4% year-over-year decline in the Kazakh capital, with respiratory illnesses being by far the leading contributors (40%).

    The meeting also highlighted the positive results reached as work has been done to stabilize the COVID-19 situation countrywide. They include a 2.3% drop in hospital attendance, a 2-fold decline in ambulance calls, including a 5-time decrease in calls from COVID-19 patients as well as a 4-time fall in the hospital patients, resulting in the fall in bed occupancy from 90 to 39%.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
