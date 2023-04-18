Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Massive landslide in Pakistan buries trucks near Afghan border, 2 killed

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 20:46
Massive landslide in Pakistan buries trucks near Afghan border, 2 killed Photo: aa.com.tr

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed and several more wounded as a huge landslide buried several vehicles in northwestern Pakistan early on Tuesday, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

Some 20 trucks loaded with containers and goods were buried in the landslide near Torkham, a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to an official.

Search operations are underway and at least eight people have been rescued, Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 service, told Anadolu.

«It’s a massive landslide and around 20 or more trucks and containers have buried. We don’t know how many people are in the trucks,» he said.

He said two fatalities have been confirmed «but the death toll could rise further.»

Faizi said the route has been closed to traffic and hundreds of vehicles are stuck on either side of the border.

According to local reports, a massive chunk of a mountain fell off after it was struck by lightning during heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.​​​​​​​


Natural disasters   World News   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day