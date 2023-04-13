Go to the main site
      World News

    Massive fire destroys million-dollar homes near Toronto: Official

    13 April 2023, 12:15

    TORONTO. KAZINFORM A massive fire Wednesday just north of Toronto destroyed several million-dollar homes that were under construction.

    Nearly 20 homes caught fire valued at $2 million each, according to Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The fire continued for three hours due to the windy conditions, he told CP24 News.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Although the fire is under control, spot fires are still being addressed due to the windy weather, he said.

    Most of the affected homes will be torn down due to damage.

    Some firefighters suffered minor burns with one who had to be hospitalized as a precaution, according to CP24.

    World News
