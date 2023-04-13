Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Massive fire destroys million-dollar homes near Toronto: Official

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 April 2023, 12:15
Massive fire destroys million-dollar homes near Toronto: Official Photo: torontovka.com

TORONTO. KAZINFORM A massive fire Wednesday just north of Toronto destroyed several million-dollar homes that were under construction.

Nearly 20 homes caught fire valued at $2 million each, according to Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Grant Moffatt, Anadolu Agency reports.

The fire continued for three hours due to the windy conditions, he told CP24 News.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Although the fire is under control, spot fires are still being addressed due to the windy weather, he said.

Most of the affected homes will be torn down due to damage.

Some firefighters suffered minor burns with one who had to be hospitalized as a precaution, according to CP24.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code