Massive fire at gas filling station in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A gas filling station caught fire in Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

The gas filling station located on Ryskulov Avenue went up in flames at 10:16 am local time. The fire covered an area of 110 square meters. Firefighters who were dispatched to the scene contained the blaze by 10:32 am.

The fire was extinguished completely by 10:56 am.