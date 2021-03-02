Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Mass vaccination against coronavirus to kick off in Belarus in April

    2 March 2021, 19:39

    GRODNO. KAZINFORM Belarusians who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do it starting from April, Healthcare Minister Dmitry Pinevich said at a collegium of the Main Healthcare Department of the Grodno Oblast Executive Committee, BelTA has learned.

    The first to get a vaccine were frontline healthcare workers. Vaccination is voluntary, BelTA reports.

    «A batch of 40,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine has arrived from the Russian Federation today. We expect another batch with 100,000 doses. Earlier we informed about 50,000 Chinese vaccines,» Dmitry Pinevich said. He noted that essential non-medical workers, like teachers, are getting their jabs right now.

    «Mass vaccination of the general public will begin in April. There is no problem with that. Right now we are registering and counting those who are applying for a vaccine, there are many of them. We will move on to mass vaccination after launching mass production of our own vaccine. Meanwhile, we will continue vaccinating those who need it most due to their profession, the way the entire world is doing,» the minister said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Belarus Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region