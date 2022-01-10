Mass riots in Kazakhstan be probably known in history as Almaty tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the events that occurred in Kazakhstan as the Almaty tragedy, Kazinform reports.

At today’s extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the President said that Kazakhstan never applied and would never apply armed forces against peaceful demonstrators.

«Being aware of this fact the organizers of attacks on Kazakhstan have orchestrated several waves of aggressions. First, there were peaceful demonstrations. Later, in particular, in Almaty, there were political rallies. And then armed combatants rushed as a huge clan of hyenas towards the city from the three directions. At first, they pretended to be peaceful demonstrators, deceived law enforcement forces and even locals. And then there started what be known in history as the Almaty tragedy,» the President said.