Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Mass riots in Kazakhstan: 711 on preventive detention

    24 January 2022, 12:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 711 people are on preventive detention,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Nurdilda Oraz, said.

    He also noted that all these persons are being held under court authorizations, therefore, in case of disagreement with sanctioning of «detention in custody» the citizens can apply to the prosecutor's office for supervising over legality.

    Oraz added all the representatives of the National Preventive Mechanism and public monitoring commissions have unimpeded access to all the correctional system facilities.

    Taking into account that almost all Kazakhstan remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ all the sanitary and epidemiological requirements are strictly observed.

    Besides, the Human Rights Commissioner checked confinement conditions of those detained in 11 regions. The prosecution bodies also constantly monitor over law enforcement.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prosecutor General's Office 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events